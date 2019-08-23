Salem Capital Management Has Cut Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined; Medical Pptys Trust (Call) (MPW) Stock Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Upped Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (Call) (MPW) by 977.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 117,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 129,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.26 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 6.44 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (Call) (NYSE:MTN) by 6,800 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 39,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,407 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,125 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

