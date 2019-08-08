Salem Capital Management Has Boosted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake By $2.33 Million; Unitil (UTL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) stake by 173.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 51,675 shares as Anadarko Petroleum (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 81,425 shares with $3.70M value, up from 29,750 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum now has $36.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 11.71 million shares traded or 23.30% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold their equity positions in Unitil Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unitil Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho downgraded the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division holds 70,161 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 200,163 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,560 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 123,936 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Amer Century owns 0.2% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4.24M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 26,400 shares. Raymond James Na has 12,032 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 1.14 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 4,950 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 538,700 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% or 675 shares in its portfolio. General American Invsts invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 40,582 shares.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $860.52 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 19.35 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 102.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.