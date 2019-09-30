Salem Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Denny's (DENN)

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 66,299 shares with $8.88 million value, down from 95,332 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 8.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 197,017 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 20.07 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Denny's Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% or 184,029 shares in its portfolio. Eam Investors Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 53,090 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 248,043 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 3.86M shares or 8.26% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 5,834 shares. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 824,988 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 56,304 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% or 4,997 shares. Landscape Management has 0.17% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Rice Hall James Assocs Limited has 0.04% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 55,307 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited reported 139,524 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 47,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested 0.11% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,326 shares. Sterling Invest Management reported 32,567 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 88,203 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 78,750 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 805,292 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 21,620 shares. Intersect Lc holds 78,436 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Ghp accumulated 1.3% or 79,687 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Ltd Company has 6,414 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd reported 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).