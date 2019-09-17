Salem Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Holding by $599,300 as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 364,375 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 158,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 165,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 13.18M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,606 shares to 237,745 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,297 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

