Salem Capital Management Decreased By $681,100 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Yrc Worldwide Has 0.89 Sentiment

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 4,900 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 52,946 shares with $7.37M value, down from 57,846 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 42 funds started new and increased positions, while 47 decreased and sold their equity positions in Yrc Worldwide Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.29 million shares, down from 22.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Yrc Worldwide Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 28 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.7% or 6,389 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,354 shares stake. Stevens Management LP owns 216,724 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 3.39% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 163,523 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 7.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,380 are owned by Somerset Gru Limited Liability Co. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company reported 116,238 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.35M shares. Sigma Planning holds 91,722 shares. Mawer Inv Management invested in 2.09M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Halsey Ct invested in 53,463 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 6.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 278,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Co.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.08% above currents $130.43 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.32% EPS growth.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $166.21 million. The Company’s YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers.