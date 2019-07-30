Salem Capital Management Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $4.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $344.83. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 9.37M shares traded or 35.91% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank has 53,991 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Mgmt reported 7,315 shares stake. King Wealth reported 10,645 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 11,829 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,167 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 85,958 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Benedict Fin Inc holds 1.94% or 43,112 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Confluence Management Limited Liability reported 200,955 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,021 shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Corda Ltd Liability Com has 4.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 384,626 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Mgmt Company holds 20,847 shares. 30,392 are owned by Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Provident Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,034 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street drops as trade tensions weigh, Fed meeting looms – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 3,822 shares. Holderness Invests reported 2.26% stake. Beacon Fincl reported 885 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser reported 2.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 2,131 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated reported 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1.18% or 12,295 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co Inc reported 2,020 shares. 2,779 were reported by Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 0.24% stake. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,322 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 987,507 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Com Ma.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 13,033 shares to 64,333 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 72,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.