Salem Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Valuation Rose; Wms Partners Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $2.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 95,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 2.41M shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. 72,279 were reported by Altavista Wealth Inc. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 281,573 shares or 4.48% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested in 2.93% or 163,032 shares. Uss Investment Ltd owns 4.25M shares for 6.06% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D has invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 2,510 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.68% or 21,881 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Lc has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,031 shares. Windham Lc invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny invested in 4.93% or 207,614 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 7.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Scharf Limited Co has invested 7.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,112 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,883 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Mngmt has 1.89M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.22M shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 5.85 million shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T has 970,460 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa holds 2.3% or 640,571 shares. Davis R M holds 0.13% or 87,240 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 30,202 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Company holds 87,750 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability accumulated 71,598 shares. Barry Inv invested in 211,295 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc holds 0.27% or 37,957 shares. Strategic Service invested in 0.79% or 138,088 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).