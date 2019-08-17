Salem Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $658,710 as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Financial Advantage Raised Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,188 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Ltd Llc. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.51M shares. Jacobs And Comm Ca invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 979,339 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Family Cap Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 52,352 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 914,963 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc holds 0.21% or 2,340 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 76,371 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 3.04% or 90,714 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 14.44M shares. Waverton Invest Limited invested in 9.1% or 1.48M shares. Barometer Management invested in 1.49% or 110,950 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 7,673 shares in its portfolio.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares to 149,268 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

