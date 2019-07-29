Salem Capital Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $658,710; Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Share Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Increased by $339,416 Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.29% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 1,795 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.84% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 977,040 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has invested 1.7% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.05% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 39,327 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.1% or 80,081 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.07% or 10.03M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 57,076 shares stake. Alyeska Investment Group LP owns 118,046 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Shell Asset Mngmt has 32,560 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 148,902 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,797 shares to 117,110 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,775 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Associate owns 132,400 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.02M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Amer Trust Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Trust Company holds 1.56M shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 152,018 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability holds 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,738 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 493,552 shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 73,244 shares. Moreover, Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 15,351 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mngmt Lp reported 43,308 shares. Meritage Gp Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 4.28M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).