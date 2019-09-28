Salem Capital Management Cut Intel (INTC) Position by $305,500; Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Lowered Its Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 158,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 165,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 267,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291,000, down from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.33 million shares traded or 69.63% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 26,040 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,153 shares. Monarch Mgmt invested 2.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Company reported 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.05% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 1.33M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 10,151 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 14.98 million shares. Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability owns 416,758 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.84% or 6.92 million shares. Ims, a Oregon-based fund reported 37,168 shares. First National Bank accumulated 209,135 shares. Blue Fin Capital Inc stated it has 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 96,874 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $250.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 55,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

