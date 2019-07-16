Salem Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC); At&T (Call) (T) Stock Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 28.85M shares traded or 57.96% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 367.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 12.08 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.46M shares. Colonial Advisors, South Carolina-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,893 shares. Lincluden Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 35.02M shares. 41,093 are held by Amg Commercial Bank. Meyer Handelman invested in 87,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). D E Shaw And Communication holds 0.43% or 6.93M shares in its portfolio. Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7,916 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whitnell And Co has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 48,117 shares. Moreover, Bragg Advsr has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,826 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 36,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.77% or 84,692 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 0.21% stake. Financial Professionals owns 5,844 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,091 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 872,821 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 0.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howard reported 21,184 shares stake. Stearns Fin Group has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 0.65% or 139,646 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,640 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 2.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 164,000 shares. 67,606 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust Co. 58,135 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 22,477 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.