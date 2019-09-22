Salem Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Borg Warner (BWA); As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Position by $1.30 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 9,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 29,606 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 454,139 shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88M shares traded or 60.07% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com owns 10,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 293,466 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 792 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 605,739 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.66 million shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 190,691 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 96,662 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 18,000 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 20,153 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 1,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,062 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,900 shares to 52,946 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,782 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33 million for 12.60 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,639 shares to 27,502 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 71,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Limited Com holds 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 5,000 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.08% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 26,665 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.01% or 2,145 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Co owns 1.71% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,215 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Lc reported 50,790 shares. Invesco reported 27,581 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 624,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Domini Impact Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 2,112 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 212 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 201,987 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,944 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd has 15,774 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

