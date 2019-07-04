Salem Capital Management Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Stake by $655,200; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) Stock Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Llp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 726,812 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.41M shares. Karp Mngmt Corp reported 1.2% stake. First Dallas Secs stated it has 9,254 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.75% stake. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 531,901 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 52,760 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 38,072 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Llc has 38,959 shares. 14,763 are owned by North Star Asset Management. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weik Mgmt invested in 0.92% or 18,560 shares. Hills Comml Bank owns 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59,745 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

