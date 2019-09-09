Salem Capital Management Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Upped Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 292.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 22,135 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 29,710 shares with $3.83M value, up from 7,575 last quarter. United Technologies now has $112.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.19. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 1700% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 17,000 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 18,000 shares with $3.44 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $47.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.31. About 694,184 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 47,390 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.7% or 53,925 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,723 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Com invested in 7,111 shares. Principal Financial stated it has 1.41M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles reported 3.06% stake. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth Inc invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lipe And Dalton holds 42,233 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Halsey Ct accumulated 5,732 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 142,202 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 7,681 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 2.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). City Trust Fl, Florida-based fund reported 21,557 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 16.01% above currents $134.19 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westpac owns 15,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Limited owns 146,883 shares for 5.63% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Birch Hill Advsrs Lc accumulated 9,407 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 9,914 shares stake. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Company owns 1,162 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 34,750 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Ghasemi Seifi, worth $4.54 million on Friday, July 26.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Aberdeen Australia Eqty Fd I (IAF) stake by 71,036 shares to 8,811 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 149,900 shares and now owns 56,800 shares. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:GWPH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 4.23% above currents $217.31 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley.