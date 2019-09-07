Salem Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL) as Shares Declined; As Philip Morris International (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Lifted by $2.65 Million Its Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.77M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 422.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,234 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,196 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.17 million shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 14,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP owns 88,550 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 149,984 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc owns 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 23,975 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 281,695 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 68,199 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 383,041 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested in 103,067 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.85 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hudock Capital Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,312 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,437 shares to 19,440 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 25,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Ltd reported 3,334 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.44% or 1.88M shares. California-based Amer Money Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Savings Bank Of America De has 16.73M shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 219,825 shares. First Corp In has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,123 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. Hartford Financial Mngmt invested in 0.64% or 21,234 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.96% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Korea Invest Corporation reported 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 543,613 shares. 2,205 are held by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 24,196 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 9.16 million shares.