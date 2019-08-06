Salem Capital Management Boosted By $522,675 Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased By $136.20 Million Its Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) stake by 99.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 2,200 shares with $498,000 value, down from 604,849 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) now has $116.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 3.22M shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

Salem Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 21.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Capital Management Inc acquired 5,175 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salem Capital Management Inc holds 29,789 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 24,614 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. now has $350.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54M shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 3,118 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 11,218 shares. 22,374 were reported by Horizon Investments Limited Liability. Lincluden Ltd holds 0.27% or 17,903 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 888,397 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co owns 588,622 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blair William Il holds 0.11% or 108,479 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 299,618 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,857 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.03% or 1,497 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 2,412 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 15.63% above currents $162.01 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares.