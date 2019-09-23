Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY) Upgraded By Deutsche Bank; Headinvest Has Lowered By $396,215 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding

Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY) was upped by Deutsche Bank to a “Buy” rating in a a report released on Monday, 23 September.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.47% below currents $122.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beese Fulmer Management holds 1.7% or 81,661 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Company Ca reported 47,759 shares stake. Advisors Ok invested in 252,994 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 3.06M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Llc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 2,900 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.67M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 3.44M shares. 3,487 are owned by Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Qci Asset stated it has 208,495 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability has 3,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.3% or 132,780 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northstar Gp reported 15,682 shares stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.74 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Retail Â– Food; Retail Â– General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. The firm operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as offers organic produce under the Food to Go and FreeFrom names.

Among 6 analysts covering Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sainsbury J PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 240.83’s average target is 12.85% above currents GBX 213.4 stock price. Sainsbury J PLC had 28 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. HSBC maintained J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) on Friday, April 26 with “Reduce” rating. Bernstein maintained the shares of SBRY in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 240 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 225 target. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, April 16.

The stock decreased 1.16% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 213.4. About 845,619 shares traded. J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.