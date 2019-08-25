SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

As Business Software & Services businesses, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.50 N/A -0.01 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.67 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 highlights SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Liquidity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Perion Network Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 58.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares and 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 36.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Perion Network Ltd. has 73.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Perion Network Ltd. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.