SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) Reaches $21.88 After 5.00% Up Move; Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake

Among 13 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.79’s average target is 7.71% above currents $134.43 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 23 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southpoint Capital LP reported 850,000 shares. 23 are held by James Research Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 12,191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 259,540 were reported by Raymond James And Associates. Jennison Assocs Limited Company owns 342,898 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 2.12 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 29,686 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Puzo Michael J holds 2,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.29M shares. Sns Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 1,817 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.03% stake. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.05 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 25.91M shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,200 shares to 344,700 valued at $59.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 249,687 shares and now owns 230,613 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

Analysts await SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.