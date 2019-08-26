SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.52 N/A -0.01 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.74 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor i3 Verticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$35 is SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.37%. On the other hand, i3 Verticals Inc.’s potential upside is 14.25% and its consensus price target is $25.5. The results provided earlier shows that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than i3 Verticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10% weaker performance while i3 Verticals Inc. has 18.55% stronger performance.

Summary

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors i3 Verticals Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.