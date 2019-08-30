SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) Comparing side by side

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.44 N/A -0.01 0.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.24 N/A 0.32 130.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 55.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.