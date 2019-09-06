Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Its Antero Res (AR) Position; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) SI Increased By 15.32%

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 15.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77 million shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 21.11 million shares with $186.43M value, down from 24.89 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.08B valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.2016 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4984. About 3.08M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) had an increase of 15.32% in short interest. SAGE’s SI was 5.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.32% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 412,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s short sellers to cover SAGE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 66,995 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 12,239 shares worth $102,012. Another trade for 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 103,337 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Cap Partners Limited Co reported 21.11M shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 541,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 1.69 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 45,146 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8.18M shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 28,070 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 566,986 shares. Bessemer Gp has 148,252 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 13,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 431,113 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 48,911 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 8,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 257,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 178.70% above currents $3.4984 stock price. Antero Resources had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Among 6 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.33’s average target is 34.04% above currents $159.15 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 444,572 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 434,221 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,824 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 3,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artal Sa holds 0.81% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 4,291 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,505 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.5% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,078 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 19,278 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 25,190 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio.