Sailingstone Capital Partners Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Decreased by $4.09 Million as Stock Declined; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 66,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 119,274 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 185,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 500,730 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 20/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA-RIO.AX; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive bonus structure; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 09/05/2018 – RAIDEN RESOURCES: COMMENCEMENT OF RIO TINTO JOINT VENTURE; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 139,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 60,149 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 70,520 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,200 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

