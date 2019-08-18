Sailingstone Capital Partners Stake in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Cut Stake by $520,344

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68 million, down from 38.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 4.16 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 76,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 84,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.27M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 2,123 shares to 7,388 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.