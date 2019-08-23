Sailingstone Capital Partners Stake in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Has Lowered by $2.27 Million; Shapiro Capital Management Position in General Motors Company (GM) Upped by $597.98 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68M, down from 38.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 2.35 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.38B, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 4.33M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES ‘MINIMAL’ IMPACT IF CHINA CUTS IMPORT TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – General Motors Records $942 Million Pretax Charge From Korea Restructuring; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,806 shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $166.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81M shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Company has 260 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Destination Wealth Management has 54 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 150,978 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Dt Prtn Llc invested in 108,710 shares or 0.57% of the stock. First Interstate Bank reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 69,058 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 50,304 shares. Vanguard Gru has 101.85 million shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 0.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 9,987 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 2,175 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 17,710 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 424,248 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Washington Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Peoples Fincl accumulated 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbiter Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 138,825 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.03% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 915,659 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 17.65M shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 1.72M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 49,334 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Co has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 399,058 shares. 101,274 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 103,240 shares. Hrt Lc has 0.02% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

