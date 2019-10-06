Sailingstone Capital Partners Raised Position in Range Res (RRC) by $4.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Stake by $12.97 Million as Share Value Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 70,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.18M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43M, up from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 297,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 3.56M shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 54,890 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Jane Street Grp Inc accumulated 265,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Petrus Com Lta holds 31,542 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 12,544 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 462,901 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 42,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 36,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap reported 14,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 202,358 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 419,300 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 24,123 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.64% stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $572.82 million for 30.96 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00M.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 420,984 shares to 5.83 million shares, valued at $62.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 89,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.