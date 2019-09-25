Sailingstone Capital Partners Raised Position in Antero Res (AR); Bokf Decreased Its Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $1.29 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25M, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 7.97 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Bokf decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 13,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 52,781 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, down from 66,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 782,241 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,750 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Natixis reported 73,310 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 129,582 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 480,553 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.18 million shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 62,369 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 696,172 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 45,370 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has 12,211 shares.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82 million shares to 29.61 million shares, valued at $85.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 515,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,531 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130 on Wednesday, May 22. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. $49,946 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 101,231 shares to 153,495 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 135,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.03 million for 8.13 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.