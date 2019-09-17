Sailingstone Capital Partners Position in Concho Res (CXO) Lowered as Stock Declined; Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Increased First Financial Corp/Indiana (THFF) Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 13,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 190,178 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62 million, down from 203,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 4.81M shares traded or 82.71% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in First Financial Corp/Indiana (THFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 8,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 206,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 197,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in First Financial Corp/Indiana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 39,326 shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) by 109,542 shares to 9.93M shares, valued at $93.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 44,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,276 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. 700 shares valued at $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. The insider HARPER JACK F bought $654,000. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $104,500 was made by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. 7,000 shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S, worth $492,240.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 25.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.