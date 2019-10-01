Sailingstone Capital Partners Position in Concho Res (CXO) Has Decreased by $1.36 Million; Baupost Group Has Raised Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $73.96 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 13,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 190,178 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62M, down from 203,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 2.26M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 2.49M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Helms Susan J. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider HARPER JACK F bought $654,000. The insider BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

