Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding by $2.27 Million; Stock Price Rose; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Increased Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 1,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 4,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 3,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277.5. About 417,955 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68M, down from 38.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 7.52 million shares traded or 39.63% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Virtu Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Wells Fargo Mn has 359,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 3.45 million shares. Cim Mangement holds 24,151 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 5,041 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 46,815 were reported by Two Sigma Ltd. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 822,540 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 3,835 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 49,334 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 672,261 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 17.65M shares.

