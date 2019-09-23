Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Eqt (EQT) by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Hanseatic Management Services Lifted American Water Works (AWK) Holding by $699,315; Share Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.93 million shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 219,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.74M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares to 6,812 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Missouri American Water Breaking Ground on New Service Center to Serve Jefferson City, Surrounding Communities – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works’ (AWK) Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Glasford Water and Wastewater Systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Aqua America to acquire DELCORA for $276.5M, despite American Water’s last-minute interest – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Communications reported 430 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 266,856 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 17,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.14% or 144,290 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Chicago Equity Prtnrs reported 0.09% stake. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,360 shares. Argent Com holds 4,271 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Company reported 350 shares. Signaturefd, Georgia-based fund reported 1,702 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 1.1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oppenheimer And invested in 14,859 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,070 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,535 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EQT CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT terminates CFO Smith; Derham named interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: Rosen Law Firm Reminds EQT Corporation Investors of August 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ EQT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.