Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Concho Res (CXO) by $1.36 Million; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 13,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 190,178 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62 million, down from 203,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 1.68 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 148.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 8,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 60,473 shares to 236,550 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Acg Wealth accumulated 31,714 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 1.25% or 76,604 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab invested in 228,012 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Assets Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 44,888 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 80,367 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 5,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 51,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Allstate Corporation stated it has 11,921 shares. Next accumulated 2,297 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has 35 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 27,760 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 32,307 shares.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Raymond James And Associates owns 68,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Service Inc has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Kennedy Cap owns 33,224 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rampart Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 75,104 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.02% or 2,354 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 29,708 shares. 21 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Cap Advisors Ok has 17,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 1 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 38,139 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 7,501 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership owns 387,355 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 256,839 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 was bought by HARPER JACK F. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Merriman Gary A had bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800 on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J also bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares.