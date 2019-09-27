Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stake by $15.65 Million; Main Street Research Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $7.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88 million, down from 37.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 3.44M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 23.80M shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Citadel Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 8.76 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 101,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 52,343 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 52,661 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 28,207 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 238,516 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 1.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). New York-based Metropolitan Life Communications New York has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 89 shares. Endowment Mgmt LP holds 2,920 shares. Diversified Company reported 6,358 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 1.49% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Howard Cap Management accumulated 16,836 shares. Pennsylvania Communications invested in 1,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 14,231 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has 0.66% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 59,000 shares. Parsec Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,390 shares. Mairs Power Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 3.35 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natl Pension owns 350,163 shares. 1.49 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 17,969 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,344 shares to 116,541 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

