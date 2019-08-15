Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Concho Res (CXO) Holding by $9.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Scotia Capital Has Cut Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $2.32 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 48,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 986,215 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 1.21M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 89,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 203,389 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, down from 292,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 3.31M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 908 shares to 1,873 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. HARPER JACK F had bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Helms Susan J. 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5.

