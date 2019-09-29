Sailingstone Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Antero Res (AR) by $1.35 Million as Shares Declined; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Upped Its Holding in Dish Network A (DISH) as Share Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25 million, up from 21.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dish Network Corp A (DISH) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 9,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 67,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Dish Network Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.77 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 7.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 141,822 shares to 222,763 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,035 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.