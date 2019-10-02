Sailingstone Capital Partners Increases Position in Antero Res (AR); Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 164,596 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25 million, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 6.02 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares to 190,178 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 515,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,531 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 27,203 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 36,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,750 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has 12,591 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% or 33,740 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 809,694 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 129,582 shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 12.54M shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 21,554 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. 7,200 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $49,689 were bought by RADY PAUL M. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 138.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.