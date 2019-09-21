Sailingstone Capital Partners Increases Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Increased Tho (THO) Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 761,361 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 116,006 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 3.97 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP) by 2,815 shares to 31,427 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 32.54 million shares to 207.64 million shares, valued at $257.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.