Sailingstone Capital Partners Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Cut as Valuation Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $4.59 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240.18 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70 million, down from 263.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 1.20 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 491,740 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Prtn Limited Liability reported 700,000 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc holds 2,932 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,176 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.27% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.16% or 6,014 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). One Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 29,274 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.12% stake. Thomas White Intll Limited invested in 0.17% or 8,783 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,715 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blume Management holds 0.09% or 1,624 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,459 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 485,041 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares to 82,579 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).