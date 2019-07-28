Sailingstone Capital Partners Holding in Range Res (RRC) Cut as Shares Declined; Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Market Value Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39.71 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30 million, down from 40.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.53 million shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03 million shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Smith Asset Gru LP stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bnp Paribas Asset, a France-based fund reported 352,014 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0.18% or 387,247 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 22,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quaker Investments Ltd Com holds 8.76% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.04% or 11,960 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 370,136 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 68,340 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Cap. Whittier Trust accumulated 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt stated it has 13,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 74,755 were reported by S&Co. 1.07 million were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com. Stelliam Inv Lp reported 1.60M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock. $3.99M worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares to 817,213 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).