Sailingstone Capital Partners Holding in Range Res (RRC) Boosted by $4.54 Million; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Selz Capital Lowered by $4.11 Million Its Holding

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cannell Peter B And holds 0% or 11,750 shares. Sei Investments reported 931,317 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 47,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 28,361 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 14,000 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 759,724 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 61,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 271,135 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 48,115 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 39,379 shares in its portfolio.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82 million shares to 29.61M shares, valued at $85.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 515,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,531 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Financial Counselors stated it has 15,281 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 471,847 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tiemann Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Noven Fincl Grp, a Colorado-based fund reported 690 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated owns 865 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cipher Capital LP has 0.32% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,343 shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1,085 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 676 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 57,077 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 5,889 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).