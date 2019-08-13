Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Eqt (EQT) by $3.61 Million; Dalton Investments Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Upped by $2.28 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 2.57 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The hedge fund held 132,451 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 245,791 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com invested in 45,752 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited holds 0.04% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 10,846 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 401,794 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 115 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated has 0.09% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1,375 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Lc has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Utah Retirement holds 47,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Raymond James And Assoc has 43,853 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 574,940 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 7,903 shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M., worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. $22,503 worth of stock was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. 5,750 shares were bought by Jenkins Donald M., worth $111,895. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

