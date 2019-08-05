Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Antero Res (AR) by $30.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Signaturefd Has Raised Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $367,821 as Stock Price Rose

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 13,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 74,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 61,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 56.27 million shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.43M, down from 24.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 6.12 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim holds 0.03% or 400,782 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 128,882 shares. Natixis reported 74,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.20M shares. Us Bancorp De has 4,207 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 800,700 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 277,196 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 67,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 87,520 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 75,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 544,231 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 358,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 12,200 shares worth $101,260. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 5,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,575 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).