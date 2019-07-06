Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Eqt (EQT) Holding by $3.61 Million; Forward Air (FWRD) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,515 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 124,798 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.68 million for 128.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.26M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 53,400 shares. 135,475 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 191,855 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 90,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 18,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc stated it has 571,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qvt Financial Lp holds 36,720 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.07M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Asset Management reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Hartford Financial Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,104 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Castleark Limited Liability holds 9,139 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.08% or 25.95 million shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. On Tuesday, February 19 McNally Robert Joseph bought $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,496 shares. Shares for $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. The insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503. $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQT Highlights Strong Shareholder Support – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ISS supports Rice nominees in EQT proxy fight – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Western Digital, EQT And SSR Mining – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EQT Corporation Investors (EQT) – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Limited has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,912 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Proshare Ltd Llc has 3,965 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares. 1,543 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank. Citadel Limited Company invested in 0% or 53,920 shares. Brinker Cap reported 4,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 174 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 16,387 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 4.19 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 1,027 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9,029 shares to 15,686 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,551 shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Forward Air Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:FWRD) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Forward Air Names Ruble COO, Jewell Chief Commercial Officer – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forward Air Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Team Transition – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $516,141 activity.