Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Range Res (RRC) Position by $4.54 Million; Stock Price Declined; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $3.555. About 11.38 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.11% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 455,706 shares traded or 71.97% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 45,186 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 319,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Matthew 25 Management Corp stated it has 985,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Norway-based Oslo Asset As has invested 4.44% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 296,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 141,471 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 53,300 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Lc, a New York-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 50,000 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brown Advisory Inc owns 12,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 356,462 shares.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares to 119,274 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 7.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.30M shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares to 205,475 shares, valued at $60.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,694 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 39,193 shares. 50,265 were reported by Comerica Financial Bank. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc has invested 0.12% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 10,406 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 87,761 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 88,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.35% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 46,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,263 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 19.13 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.