Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Antero Res (AR) Position; Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 77,640 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, down from 89,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25M, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.33% stake. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America owns 496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moore Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 175,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.1% or 55,488 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 99 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 4,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 10,994 shares. 252,270 are held by Axa. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 7,768 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm invested in 2,789 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.71% stake. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 80,170 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carnival gets approval for port terminal expansion – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon sued for marketing charcoal produced on land seized by Cuba in 1960s – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,650 shares to 42,103 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Etf Trust Ftse Rafi Us.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 187,223 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 45,525 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cambrian Capital Partnership accumulated 1.31% or 103,700 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 437,655 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 480,553 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 129,582 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 463,200 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 26,813 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0% or 6,200 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12.17% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 21.38 million shares. 13,925 were accumulated by Kempen Management Nv. 459,897 are held by Ellington Mngmt Gru Llc. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.48M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 42,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,274 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive: Antero to idle pioneering wastewater treatment plant that opened two years ago – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.