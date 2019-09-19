Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Increased Antero Res (AR) Holding by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Cut Holding by $9.23 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25M, up from 21.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 473,484 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 485,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.86 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 39,596 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KNOT RE-APPOINTED AT CENTRAL BANK; 29/03/2018 – ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL’S KNOT COMMENTS IN AMSTERDAM; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION FROM TRADE BARRIERS IS “NOT THE KIND l’M LOOKING FOR”; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of lnspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Receives Significant Growth Investment from Provenance; 24/05/2018 – DUTCH CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT KNOT COMMENTS IN SPEECH; 24/05/2018 – KNOT SAYS DUTCH HOUSING PLAN IS `GOOD INITIATIVE’; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82 million shares to 29.61 million shares, valued at $85.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,274 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.71 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 75,600 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 57,125 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 676,477 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa reported 24,600 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Mngmt has invested 4.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Honeywell International Inc owns 46,320 shares. Hightower Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 201,635 shares. 794,830 are owned by Wellington Management Llp. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.72% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..