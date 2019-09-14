Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) as Market Valuation Declined; Equifax (EFX) Stock Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Upped Position

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 296,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13M, up from 288,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 733,784 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 515,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 988,531 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council reported 0.02% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The stated it has 111,312 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2,369 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 12,583 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 2,520 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1,517 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 7,738 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 7,000 shares. Roundview Ltd Com invested in 1,605 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Suntrust Banks invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 100 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 31,270 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,105 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $76.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 116,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,755 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 208,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 56,795 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 872,708 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 5.58M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.03% or 17,968 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 13,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 442,092 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 71,925 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 92,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 287,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.85 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas.