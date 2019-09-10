Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) as Shares Declined; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 339,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 3.68M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 190.13% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

More important recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Pipeline operator EMG signs terminal deal for Israel-Egypt gas exports – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 16,719 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants has 9,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Company has 6,341 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 25,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 12,648 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 15 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 18,025 shares. 1,600 are owned by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Chevy Chase Trust has 403,286 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 133,316 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Asset Mgmt One holds 0.03% or 222,801 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 397,513 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company reported 174,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares to 266,941 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,417 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 109,213 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,700 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 68,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ajo LP reported 28,009 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 90 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 18,849 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 157,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 40,582 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 23,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 33,674 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total S.A.: What Works For It And What Does Not – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Norfolk Southern Flaunt Fat Profit Margins – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.