Sailingstone Capital Partners Decreased Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stake By $2.27 Million; Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) stake by 50.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 34,783 shares as Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)’s stock declined 26.40%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 33,942 shares with $2.20M value, down from 68,725 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc now has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 307,367 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – Commvault Issues Response Regarding Elliott Management; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Targets Board Overhaul at Commvault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 37.44 million shares with $115.68 million value, down from 38.19 million last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $698.12M valuation. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 2.82M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $448,141 for 1277.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 20,502 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.05% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 1.28M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 922,874 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0% or 57 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 5,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advisors holds 19,155 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 10,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Kopp Investment Advsrs Lc holds 2.9% or 55,428 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 27,684 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 26,177 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 40,631 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 40,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 31,019 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. PULVER DAN sold $507,450 worth of stock. $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J. Merrill Gary sold 1,385 shares worth $93,998. WALKER DAVID F had sold 3,888 shares worth $264,112. SMITH GARY B sold $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 6. $4.35 million worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were sold by BUNTE AL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 957,144 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 188,250 shares. State Street Corporation reported 10.26 million shares. James Invest Research reported 87,137 shares stake. Denali Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd has 0.02% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 1 shares. Raymond James invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Sailingstone Capital Prtn Limited Liability owns 37.44 million shares for 7.63% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 399,058 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 20,902 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 130,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock.