Sailingstone Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) as Share Price Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Transocean LTD (RIG) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 7.34 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 515,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 988,531 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 772,091 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 5.48 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.06M shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.59 million shares. Hellman Jordan Management Commerce Ma invested 0.15% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 465,100 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Financial Mngmt Professionals Incorporated holds 0% or 482 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed owns 1.50 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 32,748 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Invest Serv Inc Wi has invested 0.94% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 147,866 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Delphi Management Ma reported 0.35% stake. 399,229 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated. Strs Ohio reported 79,500 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.65% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 5.58 million shares. First Mercantile accumulated 0.05% or 21,560 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Com holds 114,298 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Becker Mgmt owns 793,219 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

